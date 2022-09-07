MUFG to Sell $600 Million of Marelli Debt to Deutsche Bank

Taro Fuse
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to sell about 86 billion yen ($608 million) worth of Marelli Holdings Co. loans to Deutsche Bank AG, people with knowledge of the matter said. The auto-parts supplier completed a court-led rehabilitation and is operating normally.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese bank has already written off most of the amount, and is seeking to recover income by selling the debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. The bank is seeking to complete the transfer in October, they added. MUFG shares climbed as much as 1.1% Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

Deutsche Bank’s bet comes after another distressed debt deal gave the lender a huge windfall profit, estimated to have been as much as $1 billion, last year. That turned the unit overseeing the transaction -- the credit trading business -- into a key performance driver that helped the German lender achieve the highest profit in a decade. The bank has since said the unit is unlikely to repeat that result this year.

Read More: Deutsche Bank Set to Reap $1 Billion on Trader’s Freight Bet

It’s not clear how much Deutsche Bank will pay to acquire the Marelli debt held by MUFG, although it will be at a significant discount, the people said. The deal won’t impact Marelli because it is well advanced in the restructuring process.

Spokespeople for MUFG and Deutsche Bank in Tokyo declined to comment.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is considering also selling its Marelli loan portfolio of about 173 billion yen, some of the people said. A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

The Tokyo District Court approved Marelli’s restructuring plan in early August. Marelli, owned by KKR & Co., had initially sought an Alternative Dispute Resolution process in Japan that lets a company under financial strain continue to operate while renegotiating its debt with creditors. The court-supervised procedure was effectively an extension of the ADR process that simplifies the steps needed to reach resolution.

KKR was selected as a sponsor for Marelli, a key supplier for Nissan Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, which would essentially keep the private equity firm as a key stakeholder.

As part of the turnaround plan, Marelli saw the cancellation of about 450 billion yen in debt. As of March, Marelli’s total debt stood at around 600 billion yen, from 1.13 trillion yen before the rehabilitation process.

MUFG’s loans to Marelli were reduced to about 86 billion yen due to partial debt forgiveness, from about 147.6 billion yen.

Marelli was created in 2019 when KKR merged its Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli units. Revenue plummeted last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, disrupting supply chains, chip availability and automobile manufacturing across the globe. The company employs about 54,000 people and operates about 170 facilities around the world to manufacture lighting systems, air conditioning, electric motors, suspensions and other components for carmakers.

(Updates with MUFG share move in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Return Trends At PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Look Promising

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will...

  • 3 Reasons Why Designer Brands (DBI) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Designer Brands (DBI) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Week 1 NFL Draft & Devy League Stock Report

    Eric Froton covers some of the players whose Devy and Dynasty value went up or down after Week 1 of college football. (Kim Klement)

  • Target, McDonald's announce bond offerings

    Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move comes ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

  • Energy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy trading is being strained by margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion, putting pressure on governments to provide more liquidity buffers, according to Norway’s Equinor ASA.Aside from fanning inflation, the biggest energy crisis in decades is sucking up capital to guarantee trades amid wild price swings. That’s pushing European Union officials to intervene to prevent energy markets from stalling, while governments across the region are stepping in to backstop struggli

  • Tech Industry’s Ad Push Stalling Antitrust Bill, Klobuchar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An “incredible onslaught of money” against a landmark bill meant to rein in the power of the biggest US technology companies has been an obstacle to passing the legislation, according to Senator Amy Klobuchar, the primary sponsor of the bill.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • Ben & Jerry's will amend lawsuit against Unilever over Israel ice cream sale

    Ben & Jerry's said it plans to amend its lawsuit challenging the sale of its ice cream business in Israel by its parent company, Unilever Plc. In a letter filed on Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan, Ben & Jerry's said it plans to file an amended complaint by Sept. 27, with Unilever's response due by Nov. 1. Unilever has agreed to the timetable, the letter said.

  • Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Designer Brands (DBI) This Year?

    Here is how Designer Brands (DBI) and Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Five DPS officers face formal investigation over response to Uvalde school shooting

    Hundreds of law enforcement officers have been criticized for the delayed response in confronting the gunman during the worst school shooting in Texas history.

  • Tennis star Jessica Pegula talks about Serena Williams, U.S. Open, Ready Nutrition

    U.S. Open Quarter Finalist Jessica Pegula joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. Open, chasing your dreams, Serena Williams, and working with Ready Nutrition.

  • Soft Landing Is Possible for US Yet Still a ‘Hard Bet’ to Place

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest investors are considering whether the Federal Reserve is closer to scoring a hat trick by breaking the back of inflation without pummeling the labor market or the US economy.The idea of a soft landing, with the Fed slowing growth just enough to tamp down inflation yet not cause the economy to roll over, got a boost on Friday on news employers added a healthy number of jobs in August. Still, investors worry whether it’s time to wager on the central bank’

  • What happens when a cruise ship is sent to be scrapped

    As a result of the existential crisis caused by the pandemic, several major cruise lines found themselves in uncharted waters. To stem declining revenues from their fleets languishing in ports and anchorages around the world, they took the decision to consign ships, many still in their prime, to the breakers yard.

  • Bank of America Is Bullish on Dropbox. Here’s Why.

    A Bank of America analyst initiated coverage of Dropbox (ticker: DBX) with a Buy rating on Tuesday, citing its large user base and potential to return material capital to shareholders. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Michael Funk gave several reasons for why he’s bullish on the stock. “ Dropbox isn’t a sexy, high growth, negative cash flow, next generation software stock with a valuation dependent on market development and out-year profitability,” Funk wrote.

  • Deutsche Bank Likes Japanese Stocks on Tactical Basis

    Stefanie Holtze-Jen, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank, talks about Europe's financial assets and the energy crisis, her preference on Japanese stocks, the outlook for the major currencies and Chinese stocks. She speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Sembcorp Gains on Plan to Sell India Coal Power Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Sembcorp Industries Ltd. shares gained, after the Singapore-based energy producer on Monday announced it will sell its India coal power business for 117 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) to Oman’s Tanweer Infrastructure Pte. as it seeks to decarbonize its portfolio. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Clo

  • Credit Suisse Trust ‘Failed Basic Duty,’ Says Billionaire Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Singapore trust unit “failed in its basic duty” to safeguard a billionaire client’s assets, his lawyers argued on the opening day of a widely anticipated trial. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Bla

  • New Mexico bars commissioner from office for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

    A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified County Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin co-founded the promotional group Cowboys for Trump.

  • Goldman draws two downgrades amid investment banking jitters after share price gains

    CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon says he sees no positive catalysts ahead after a summertime run-up of Goldman's stock price, while Odeon assigns a sell rating.

  • UnitedHealth stock rally after missing out on Signify adds more than 50 points to the Dow's price

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. surged 1.6% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers, after the health care services and benefits company missed out on the deal to buy home-health provider Signify Health Inc. , which is currently valued at $6.81 billion. UnitedHealth stock's price gain of $8.18 was adding about 54 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow was up 35 points, or 0.1%. Earlier Tuesday, CVS Health Corp. announced a deal to buy Signify in