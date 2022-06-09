Jabr Muflihi, 18, was placed on two years probation Monday after pleading no contest to one of two arson cases that occurred Sept. 8, 2021. Fire destroyed three vehicles in his East Pearl Street neighborhood.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady sentenced Muflihi under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. If Muflihi successfully completes probation, which includes paying $6,415 at $500 per month, the case will be removed from public record.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said if it weren't for Muflihi's age, he likely would receive a prison sentence.

"These cases certainly caused chaos in the community," Stempien said.

Muflihi blamed drug use for what caused him to set fire to a car at 252 E. Pearl St. He was standing near that property when a woman witness asked if he had called 911. He had not. She took his photograph next to the car and called 911 as he was leaving the scene.

Another car fire started a few minutes later at 170 E. Pearl. A witness saw a young male, later identified as Muflihi, put out a match or lighter by shaking it near the front of that burning car, hid behind a tree.

Damage to the car and nearby motor home at the first fire was $13,000. Damage to the second car was $8,000. Insurance paid claims except for the restitution ordered in the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Muflihi sentenced in 2021 vehicle arson cases