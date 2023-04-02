Mug shot appears to show burns on face of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burning body

The Gwinnett Police Department released a photo of the man investigators believe to be involved in his ex-girlfriend’s death.

Last week, Gwinnett police were called to Club Lakes Parkway, just before 6 p.m., to conduct a welfare check on Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28, of Lawrenceville.

Investigators were called after officers were unsuccessful in finding Nava. Authorities began following up with Nava’s friends about her disappearance.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Nava may have been harmed or killed by her ex-boyfriend, Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, of Lawrenceville.

Officers saw Sagahon going to his house and brought him in for questioning.

In Sagahon’s booking photo, it appears that he had severe burns on his face. Officers said Sagahon reportedly had burns on his hands too.

Sagahon admitted to investigators that he was at Nava’s home earlier that day, where he said they got into an argument, while their child was there.

The argument reportedly became physical, and Sagahon choked Nava until she stopped breathing.

Officials said he put Nava’s dead body into her car and drove to Oglethorpe County where he set the car on fire.

Oglethorpe deputies along with Gwinnett detectives found Nava and her car. Authorities said the car was severely burned and had skeletal remains inside.

Sagahon is facing charges of felony murder, cruelty to children in the third degree, and aggravated assault. He remains behind bars at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

