Mug Shot of the Week: Phillip Dowdy
Mug Shot of the Week: Phillip Dowdy
Suicide deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 24 are estimated to have dropped 8.4% in 2022, the CDC says.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
$250,000 doesn't get you what it once did at auction, especially at Pebble Beach/Monterey
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
West Nile virus and malaria have dominated headlines in the U.S. Just how concerned should you be about both illnesses?
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Amazon is tightening the purse strings again, raising prices for Music Unlimited subscriptions. This latest increase impacts Prime members and family plan users. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is going up from $9 to $10 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is shooting up from $16 to $17 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves and blackouts, and how to stay safe and cool.
WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.
As he remains under contract with the Sixers, having picked up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season before immediately requesting a trade, traveling down this path would put him face-to-face with some stiff penalties.
The pullback is minor compared to oil’s recent moves. WTI and Brent futures are each up by about $15 per barrel since exactly two months ago.
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, are officially living separate lives, but their divorce battle continues.
National CineMedia, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, sees better times ahead for movie advertising.