Mugger robs woman in Brooklyn, then returns to sexually assault her

A vicious brute mugged a woman on a Brooklyn street, then circled back to sexually assault her minutes later, police said Sunday.

The harrowing attack happened about 2 a.m. Friday while the 54-year-old victim was standing outside a building at St. Marks Ave. and East New York Ave. in Crown Heights.

The assailant, who was driving a dark SUV, pulled up to her and asked if she needed a ride, cops said. She declined and he got out of his vehicle, punched her in the stomach and took her purse before fleeing, cops said.

The purse held her cell phone and other items.

The victim started walking west on St. Marks Ave., toward her home and made it a few blocks before the relentless attacker showed up again in his SUV, cops said.

He got out and sexually assaulted her near St. Marks and Howard Aves., then again fled, cops said.

The victim went to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment a day later, on Saturday.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, about 185 pounds, about 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10, with brown eyes, a mustache and short dark hair. He wore a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Cops on Sunday released a sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.