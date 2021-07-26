Mugger seen rifling through pockets of man beaten unconscious in violent New York attack

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
Video showing a violent robbery in Brooklyn, New York City (NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Video showing a violent robbery in Brooklyn, New York City (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police in New York City are appealing for help following a violent robbery in which a victim was knocked unconscious by a hooded figure, who ran from the scene.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn, and south of Highland Park, according to the the New York Police Department.

CCTV footage released by the Crime Stoppers unit on Saturday shows a man in a grey hoodie violently punching a victim who appeared to have been thrown from his Citi bike, which could be seen by his side.

The robber continued punching the victim, who was forced to the ground after initially attempting to defend himself.

The hooded figure finished-off by throwing a black bag at the victim’ and kicking his head. That appeared to have knocked-out the man, who was not identified.

The footage finishes with the robber removing items from the man’s front and back pockets, and running off. It was not clear what was stolen, or its worth.

A $3,500 (£2,538) reward is being offered and anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers. The video has also been viewed more than 450,000 times on Twitter.

The attack follows other highly publicised violent robberies in recent weeks, with an attack carried out against a 61-year-old woman on a subway platform in Harlem last week.

She required hospital treatment and according to police, had her credit cards and her mobility walker stolen by a three individuals. CCTV footage caught the attack, and showed them kicking the woman.

Statistics from the NYPD last month revealed that arrests in the city are down 35 per cent on the same period last year, although incidents such as shootings, car thefts, and burglarise are higher than in 2020.

Read More

After vandalism, NYC George Floyd statue cleaned, will move

New York City air quality among world’s worst as US cities shrouded in smoke from wildfires

Man caught on video taking running punch at 60-year-old woman on NY subway platform

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • Security Footage Captures Moment Train Derails in Kentucky

    Security footage from a funeral home in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, captured the moment a train derailed on July 22.Speaking to local media, Alexander And Royalty Funeral Home President Larry Sanders said the derailment was the first he had seen.“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened more often,” Sanders said.There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the derailment. Credit: Lee Sanders via Storyful

  • Asda fight: Suspects released on bail as new video of brawl emerges online

    The attackers were dressed in costumes which including Spider Man, Batman and Ali G

  • A poultry plant leak in Georgia killed 6 employees. A federal investigation says it was 'entirely avoidable.'

    In January, a poultry plant leak killed six employees and injured dozens. Now OSHA has fined operators for various violations totaling $1 million.

  • Police respond to viral video showing officer appearing to toss a baggie into man’s car

    ‘Hey bro, you just threw that in here,’ man tells police officer

  • Thailand reports record COVID-19 cases with focus on vaccinations

    Thailand on Monday reported 15,376 coronavirus cases, a record number for a second consecutive day, amid public criticism over the pace of the country's vaccination rollout that has fallen behind some neighbours. The Southeast Asian nation, which has recorded a cumulative total of 512,678 infections, also reported 87 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,146. After managing to contain virus cases for most of last year, authorities have struggled to deal with outbreaks driven by new variants in recent months, including the Delta variant first detected in India.

  • Supermarket Floods as Heavy Rain Hits London

    Heavy rains caused widespread flooding across London on Sunday, July 25, according to weather officials.Footage shared by Twitter user @sandy_downs shows the flooded entrance to a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Whitechapel and staff inside can be seen trying to clear the floodwater.As of Sunday afternoon, the Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for London and surrounding areas. Authorities said “torrential showers” would continue impacting southeast England at least until the evening.The London Fire Brigade said it had received “more than 600 calls to flooding incidents,” by Sunday evening and said it had to use specialized gear to rescue people from a car. Credit: @sandy_downs via Storyful

  • Grieving husband urges people to get vaccinated after wife dies from Covid

    Couple and their children had refused jabs due to concerns over potential side effects

  • ‘Let’s call him Mohammed’: Trump fails to remember name of Taliban leader during wild speech

    Former president made repeated election fraud claims and told 5,000 people they could choose to get Covid vaccine

  • Exclusive-U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant -official

    The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters. The decision, which comes after a senior level White House meeting late Friday, means the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world's population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term. "Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," the official told Reuters, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and abroad.

  • Police searching for missing toddler snatched from home in middle of night

    Andrew Junior Leighton, aged two, was snatched from the property in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire, at 1.25am on Sunday morning.

  • Dramatic Footage Captures Landslide That Collapsed Bridge, Killed Nine In India

    Eight tourists and their driver were killed when a boulder struck their minibus in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh.

  • Surveillance video shows armed thieves taking woman's belongings from her car

    A car pulled up to her house, and two men jumped out with guns and ski masks on in broad-daylight. What comes next was all caught on camera.

  • Factbox-Lebanon's PM-designate Najib Mikati

    Lebanese billionaire businessman and former prime minister Najib Mikati is set to be designated prime minister in parliamentary consultations on Monday after securing the support of major parties. Mikati's designation comes after veteran Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned attempts at forming a cabinet earlier this month, after nine months of deadlock with President Michel Aoun, the Maronite Christian head of state. The issues that obstructed Hariri's attempts at cabinet formation, including Aoun's demand for effective veto power in government, will probably continue to complicate the task.

  • Gunman kills 1, injuries 3 before he’s beaten to death in Fort Worth, news report says

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.

  • Tunisians protest as COVID surges and economy suffers

    Police and protesters clashed in cities across Tunisia on SundayAs demonstrators demanded the government step down and attacked offices of Ennahda, the moderate Islamist party that is the biggest in parliament.A spike in infections has aggravated economic troubles and exposed the failings of a squabbling political class.The protests, the biggest in Tunisia for months and the biggest to target Ennahda for years, were called by social media activists. No political parties publicly backed the rallies.In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved.The pandemic has hammered the economy, which was already struggling in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution that ousted long-time authoritarian leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.[UPSOT HAMMEMI AHMED] As a young man in 2011, this man says, I called for jobs, freedom and national dignity.Ten years on, he says he's still calling for the same things.Public support for democracy has waned amid surging unemployment and crumbling state services.The protests raise pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied and trying to avert a looming fiscal crisis.

  • 'He’s regretful': Radio host who doubted vaccines hospitalized with COVID, family says

    Phil Valentine's family says he wishes he had been a more vocal advocate for vaccines now that he has been hospitalized with COVID in critical care.

  • Trump Says GOP Lost Senate After His 'Rigged' Election Gripes Discouraged Voters

    “Republicans said, ‘We’re not going to vote, because this [presidential] election was rigged,'" Trump explained. Dems then won twin Senate seats in Georgia.

  • Group attacks man walking dog in Queens park

    Part of Queens is on heightened alert following a group attack on a man walking a dog.

  • Excitement over wooden shipwreck found in Antigua's seabed

    Historians believe the wreck found in Antigua to be the 1762 Beaumont, a French merchant ship.