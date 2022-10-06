Muggers rob Bronx construction worker of $100K in cash from workman’s compensation settlement

A Bronx construction worker who carrying $100,000 from his recently cashed workman’s compensation settlement check was bum rushed in Concourse by three men who beat him and took his money, police said Thursday.

The 47-year-old victim flashed his cash, which he was carrying in a backpack, during a purchase inside a local bodega on September 12.

“Wow!” police quoted the other customer as saying. “That’s a lot of money.”

He had gotten the settlement after suffered an injury while working in construction.

After the purchase in the bodega, the victim left and went to meet a friend nearby, behind a building on Gerard Ave. near McClellan St. in Concourse.

As he was waiting for his friend, the suspects came up from behind and assaulted him. They punched and kicked him, then took his camouflage backpack, which held the cash, and ran off, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect seen escaping with the bag. He’s about 30 years old, Black and slim with braided black hair. His accomplices, police said, are about the same age, both of them dark-skinned.

The bodega customer who first saw the money was not among the three, but police said it’s possible he tipped off the trio.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-577-TIPS.