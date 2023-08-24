Mugs & Jugs homicide a ‘cowardly act,’ sheriff says. Woman unconscious before shooting.

Christian Ketchup, the alleged shooter in the death of Tierra Binion outside of Mugs & Jugs, allegedly shot the woman while she was lying unconscious in the parking lot, according to the Escambia County Sheriff.

Sheriff Chip Simmons told the News Journal that Binion was involved in a heated argument with Ketchup's girlfriend, Rachel DeRise, Wednesday night at Mugs & Jugs before taking the fight outside. That's when Ketchup allegedly knocked Binion unconscious.

"While they're fighting outside, the suspect blindsides (Binion), during the fight, he jumps in and punches the girl in the head, knocking her to the parking lot and potentially unconscious," Simmons told the News Journal. "The girlfriend then starts punching on her. While that's taking place, (Ketchup) pulls out a handgun and shoots (Binion) several times while she lay on the parking lot."

Ketchup arrested: ECSO: One suspect in custody after fatally shooting woman at Pensacola's Mugs & Jugs bar

Mugs & Jugs statement: Pensacola Mugs & Jugs bar issues statement after fatal shooting in parking lot

Deputies arrested him for second-degree homicide.

Simmons said the department was also investigating the possibility of arresting DeRise for battery. The sheriff said the fight was originally "mutually combative," but after Binion was apparently knocked out and DeRise continued the punching, Simmons said she could be charged with battery.

DeRise was ultimately arrested around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on one count of misdemeanor battery. She was released at 4 a.m. on $15,000 bond.

The ECSO is searching for multiple witnesses in Wednesday morning's fatal Mugs & Jugs shooting.

Investigators are still looking for multiple witnesses to the shooting and are asking the community to provide information on their whereabouts. If anyone has information regarding the shooting or the location of the witnesses, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-4330-STOP.

Ketchup remains in Escambia County Jail without bond.

"I think there's a lot wrong with what happened (Wednesday) night," Simmons said. "I think the fact that the suspect interfered and blindsided (Binion) was obviously not (right), and the last thing is he just pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times for no apparent reason.

"I believe this to be an overtly cowardly act," the sheriff added.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mugs & Jugs Pensacola shooter killed Tierra Binion while unconscious