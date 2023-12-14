Mugshot’s manager, employees charged with brutally beating waitress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manager at a Cordova bar and grill, along with three other female employees, were taken into custody for allegedly beating up a waitress on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to an assault call at 1740 Germantown Parkway. Police list the address at Mugshot’s Bar and Grill.

The victim told police that she got into an argument with a manager, Shereva Dortch, and her other coworkers, Arlina Fox, Nyla Fields, and Cailyn Williams.

The victim claimed that Dortch and other women attacked her from behind.

She was reportedly punched in the face numerous times, stomped and kicked while on the ground.

MPD says the victim lost consciousness and received two black eyes, several bruises and cuts on her body. She was taken to Baptist Hospital in Southaven.

Nyla Fields

Cailyn Williams

Arlina Fox

Shereva Dortch, Arlina Fox, Nyla Fields, and Cailyn Williams are charged with aggravated assault; they are set to appear in court Thursday morning.

According to social media, the fight occurred during the business’s last day of being open.

