Mugshot released for son accused of killing father in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department has released the name and photo of a 41-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his father at his home in College Park.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Friar Court for the second day in a row on Dec. 13. The day before, police say Michael Brandon Lambert and his father, 56-year-old Daryl Holmes were involved in some sort of domestic dispute. The responding officers tried to resolve the conflict, but they said they believed the dispute continued after they left. The next day, worried family members alerted the police that Holmes could not be reached. He was later discovered dead in his home with a gunshot wound.

On the 14th, Lambert was arrested in Lake City. He was charged with malice murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Michael Lambert (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

It's not clear what the dispute was about.