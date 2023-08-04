Mugshots: 5 arrests made in major Waxhaw narcotics bust, sheriff says
Law enforcement officials seized hundreds of grams of narcotics, including fentanyl, meth, and crack, along with guns, and five arrests were made in a drug bust, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A multi-jurisdiction operation last week led authorities to a home of a convicted felon in the 9200 block of Mini Ranch Road in Waxhaw.
That was where deputies discovered over 290 grams of illicit fentanyl, 120 grams of methamphetamine, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, along with cash, pot, and multiple firearms.
The sheriff’s office said the following people were arrested and charged:
Christopher Coley, homeowner
Possession of Firearm by Felon (3 counts)
Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Simple Possession of Schedule IV (2 counts)
Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Probation Violation
Remains in custody under a secured bond of $192,000
Amanda Coley
Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Simple Possession of Schedule IV (2 counts)
Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Received a secured bond of $5,000 and is no longer in custody
Stacy Brewer
PWISD Sch II CS (two counts)
Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Received a secured bond of $7,000 and is no longer in custody
Allyson Cook
Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Remains in custody under a second bond of $2,000
Jose Ibarra
Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Remains in custody under a second bond of $2,000
