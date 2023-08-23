Trump Co-Defendents Endure Humiliating Mugshots as They Report to Jail

It’s been a busy 48 hours at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, where at least nine of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants had surrendered by Wednesday evening for their alleged roles in conspiring to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Disgraced lawyer and alleged “coup author” John Eastman and bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall were the first to turn themselves in on Tuesday.

John Eastman and Scott Hall. Fulton County Jail

On Wednesday morning, Republican party official Cathy Latham, former Georgia GOP chairman David Schafer, conservative lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and attorney for Trump’s re-election campaign Ray Smith all turned themselves in, booking records showed.

Kenneth Chesebro, Cathleen Latham and David Shafer. Fulton County Jail

Trump election attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell then surrendered on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump, who continues to insist on his innocence, said he’ll turn himself in on Thursday after agreeing to a $200,000 bond.

Giuliani’s Mugshot Released After He Surrenders to Jail in Georgia

All of the defendants are accused of participating in a “criminal enterprise” in an effort to overthrow the presidential election results in Georgia. Giuliani, who spoke with reporters before leaving for Georgia on Wednesday, said he found the notion laughable.

“I'll get photographed, isn’t that nice? A mugshot, [of] the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail,” he said.

Giuliani then blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis when he left the jail Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Giuliani attacks Fani Willis and claims the FBI stole his iCloud account, "Fani Willis, will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American constitution ever when this case is dismissed." pic.twitter.com/jz2ssxkmT0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2023

“Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed,” he said. “She has violated people's First Amendment right to petition the government for grievances like an election they believe was poorly conducted or falsely conducted. People have a right to believe that.”

Eastman said after being released from the Fulton County jail that he still believed the 2020 election to be stolen.

“My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful,” he said in a statement Tuesday, adding that he expects himself and his co-defendants to be “fully vindicated.”

After Trump, Giuliani had the highest bond of $150,000, followed by Chesebro, Powell, Ellis, and Eastman at $100,000. The others’ bails were set at a range of $10,000 to $75,000.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.