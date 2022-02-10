Muhammad Ali, 21, facing child porn charges

EDITOR'S NOTE: The case in this story has been settled and charges against the defendant were dismissed and expunged.

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and agents with Homeland Security Investigations has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a TBI press release.

On May 20, TBI agents received information via a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about images of child pornography that had been uploaded to an online account. During the course of the investigation, agents were able to determine that the account belonged to Muhammad Ali, of Murfreesboro.

On Wednesday, agents with TBI and HSI, with the assistance of deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, searched Ali’s home. Agents arrested Muhammad Osama Ali, 21, and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

