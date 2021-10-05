Muhammad Ali’s artwork up for auction
More than two dozen artworks by the late Muhammad Ali were auctioned off on Tuesday. His friend, Rodney Hilton Brown, asked the boxer to paint the pieces decades ago. Jim Axelrod takes a look.
The R-rated antiheroes of The Boys are coming back soon on Amazon Prime Video. But what exactly can fans expect in round three? The post Everything We Know About THE BOYS Season 3 appeared first on Nerdist.
A pop musical travels the world before opening on the Great White Way, finally. But does female empowerment still pack a punch?
John Legend’s smooth-as-silk Tony-night performance with the cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations should have tipped us off: The multiple-Grammy winner, along with his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious in Get Lifted Film Co., have joined the producing team of the hit Broadway musical. During last Sunday’s […]
At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16.
"Nothing moves me like Broadway; the theater is just everything," Dr. Henry Friedman tells PEOPLE
Covid-19 continued to impact “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday. Just a week after Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram that she tested positive, viewers learned her partner Cody Rigsby also tested positive, so neither would physically be in the ballroom. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the dancers who were forced to stay home. "Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek [Hough] will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks said. Surprisingly, Burke and Rigsby were still able to perform their duet from their respective homes. Despite the obstacles, some fans thought the duet was one the best performances of the night. And the judges were pretty impressed too. “These are strange times and they throw up strange scenarios,” said Len Goodman. “I wasn't sure how this would work but I must say, I thought you were clear and tight together.”
On Sunday in New York City, “Six,” the pop-musical phenomenon about the not-so merry wives of Henry VIII, became the first new musical to open on Broadway, 17 months after the show’s original opening night was cancelled the same day Broadway shut down. “I’m getting rowdy. I’m getting loud. I’m going to scream and yell […]
London's auction rooms are hosting previews of some spectacular works of art before they are sold in New York. From this Saturday until October 17, Sotheby's is showing Warhol, Rothko, de Kooning, Giacometti and Twombly from the sought-after £440 million Macklowe collection - the result of one of the costliest-ever divorce proceedings in America, between developer Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda. A Peter Doig canoe painting from another source is predicted to fetch a record $35m.
Andrew Garfield stars as the late Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of Larson's musical tick, tick...BOOM! The post Andrew Garfield Belts His Heart Out in TICK, TICK…BOOM! Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.
This season, the work of Malian painter and textile artist Ibrahim Ballo livened up Mossi Traoré's pragmatic lineup.
The creative director on designing the costumes for the Fall Fashion Gala and finding inspiration in the Teletubbies.
Variety‘s annual Broadway event, presented by City National Bank, is set to return on Oct. 12. Titled “Legit! The Return to Broadway,” it will include keynote conversations with legendary director Jerry Zaks, iconic composer and musical theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the star of the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival, Beanie Feldstein. Additionally, producers Matt […]
United Talent Agency exec Arthur Lewis is heading cross country to oversee the firm’s newest regional office in Atlanta. Unsurprisingly, his stylish 1920s villa in L.A.’s historic Lafayette Square neighborhood is up for grabs, asking nearly $2.9 million. Records reveal Lewis paid just $316,000 for the property way back in 1999, though it’s since undergone […]
If you're touring the "Birthplace of America," you must visit the Liberty Bell, Museum Mile, and South Street. Read on to find more must-see spots.
Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new Broadway play by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve Broadnax III, is moving up its official Broadway opening by more than two weeks, with the new opening date now on Wednesday, October 13. The play at Broadway’s Golden Theatre had previously been set to open Oct. 31. […]
Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last […]