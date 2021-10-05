Muhammad Ali’s artwork up for auction

Yahoo Entertainment

Covid-19 continued to impact “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday. Just a week after Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram that she tested positive, viewers learned her partner Cody Rigsby also tested positive, so neither would physically be in the ballroom. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the dancers who were forced to stay home. "Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek [Hough] will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks said. Surprisingly, Burke and Rigsby were still able to perform their duet from their respective homes. Despite the obstacles, some fans thought the duet was one the best performances of the night. And the judges were pretty impressed too. “These are strange times and they throw up strange scenarios,” said Len Goodman. “I wasn't sure how this would work but I must say, I thought you were clear and tight together.”