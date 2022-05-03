Muhlifi pleads no contest in 2021 Pearl Street arsons

Jabr Muflihi, 18, pleaded no contest Monday to one of two fourth-degree arson charges from Sept. 8, 2021, destroying three vehicles in his East Pearl Street neighborhood.

According to a Coldwater Police investigation, a witness saw a young male standing next to the burning car at 252 E. Pearl St. The woman asked if he had called 911. He had not. She took his picture next to the car and called 911 while he left.

The fire caused more than $10,000 in damages to the outside of the car and motor home parked next to it.

Residents and witnesses reported another car fire a short time later at 170 E. Pearl St. A witness said he saw a young male put out a match or lighter by shaking it near the front of that car, then hide behind a tree.

A fire spread from the front of that car and caused extensive damage of more than $10,000.

Coldwater Police interviewed Muflihi at his home a few houses away. He admitted he was at both locations, but denied setting the fires. Police found two lighters in his pockets.

Branch County prosecutor Zack Stempien filed charges of fourth-degree arson early this year following the completion of the investigation. By then, Muflihi had left the state for South Carolina. He was arrested when he returned to Coldwater.

The only explanation was that Muflihi took prescription medication at the time of the arsons.

Muflihi was 17 at the time of the crimes. In October 2021, the legislature changed the age of majority from 17 to 18.

Both Stempien and defense attorney Aaron Bartell stipulated that Muflihi should be treated as an adult in this case.

Muflihi and the attorneys agreed he would make restitution of over $6,000 at $500 a month during his probation. He will be sentenced on June 6 under the Holmes Youthful Training Act for first offenders.

Charges will be sealed if Muflihi completes probation.

