Muinzer Acquires Ownership Stake in Chauncey Hill Mall Next to Purdue University

CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a fully integrated owner and operator of commercial and residential real estate, together with T2 Capital Management, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, today announced the off-market acquisition of a 50% stake in the ownership entity of Chauncey Hill Mall and Chauncey Hill Annex in West Lafayette, IN. The Seller was nationally recognized real estate investment firm Trinitas Ventures. The properties are underpinned by four acres of high-rise designated land located next to Purdue University.

"Off-market opportunities to acquire generational assets at a compelling price are very rare. Our team was uniquely positioned to close quickly via an all-cash transaction," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO, Muinzer.

The acquisition expands Muinzer's position as the largest residential, retail and land owner near Purdue University. "We are actively seeking to acquire assets throughout the Midwest. Our 20-year track record of executing across various economic cycles has been a backbone of our success. We intend to leverage this experience as we continue to expand our team and our portfolio," added Marc Muinzer.

About Muinzer:

Muinzer, along with its affiliate South Street Capital, is a fully integrated owner and operator of commercial and residential real estate with offices in West Lafayette and Chicago. Founded in 2002 by Marc Muinzer, the firm is a premier owner, developer and operator of commercial and residential real estate throughout the Midwest. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

About T2 Capital Management:

Since its founding in 2011, T2 has deployed $800 million across the entire capital stack and among virtually all property types. The firm has created a niche in swiftly executing investments. Each investment is designed to serve as a customized capital solution that is tailored to meet specific objectives and lead to a mutually desirable outcome among T2 and its partners. Please visit www.t2investments.com for more information.

