Mukaddam: Move to north Alabama was right choice

Feb. 20—Nearly five years ago, Decatur police detective Sean Mukaddam "took a leap of faith" and moved 800 miles from Fort Myers, Florida, to north Alabama. He hasn't regretted the move, but a growing list of criminals no doubt wishes he had stayed away.

Mukaddam, 36, said his wife's family lived up here, and they wanted to be closer to them.

"It has worked out great," he said. "Decatur Police Department has given me the opportunity to use my skills I learned in Florida to implement them here."

His wife Kelli grew up in Madison and graduated from Bob Jones High School.

Soon after the move north, Mukaddam's parents and brother followed their son and sibling. His brother Christopher is a patrol deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Mukaddam said his interest in law enforcement came from his stepfather, who was a deputy in Lee County, Florida.

With his dozen years of experience with law enforcement in south Florida, Mukaddam has been able to quickly advance in his DPD duties. He started out as an APOST-certified patrol officer and later moved to a detective in property crime cases and now is a detective on violent crime/financial services cases.

He said he has been lead detective in 14 homicides including the triple murder in the Danville area on Memorial Day 2020. In 2021, Decatur police investigated 11 homicides, including nine from May to September. Arrests have been made in all the homicides since 2017, Mukaddam said.

Cold cases

He's been able to close or produce an arrest in a couple of cases that appeared to be cold and unsolved. He said tips from the public and interviews with witnesses have been key.

He pointed to the Ricardo Brown case initially worked as a hit-and-run on 12th Avenue Northwest in October 2018 as an example of detective work producing an arrest. Brown later died from his injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"We got a tip and worked some angles with witnesses and others involved," Mukaddam said. "They gave us some information. We actually exhumed Mr. Brown's body and did an autopsy. Evidence located on his remains corroborated with the tip and the information we got from witnesses that led to Jason (Michael) Osborn's arrest."

Story continues

Osborn, 43, of Decatur, was charged with capital murder/robbery in the case. A grand jury in December 2019 indicted Osborn for causing Brown's death "by hitting him with a pipe or tire tool and running him over with a motor vehicle ... during the time that he was in the course of committing a theft of a mixed quantity of money." The case is pending and no trial date has been set. Osborn remains in the Morgan County Jail.

In another cold case, Mukaddam played a role in closing a case involving the Aug. 10, 1978, death of Ann Margaret McDougald.

"At the time, the two daughters were juveniles and their dad wouldn't let law enforcement interview them," Mukaddam said. "Now they're adults. They gave us more insight into what happened that night."

He said he was able to add more to the case file to classify it as closed even without a legal resolution.

"We closed it as a prosecution declined, meaning circumstances were out of our control that prevent us from making an arrest on the case. We couldn't do any more. I have spoken to the family multiple times. They were satisfied how the investigation turned out. They wanted justice for their mother. Circumstances were there we couldn't get around. No arrest was made."

Another cold case solved in 2020, Mukaddam said, involved Johnny Dwight Whited's confession in the shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey, 26, of Huntsville on April 25, 1995. Whited gave Decatur police details of the slaying and took authorities to the scene.

Late last year, Mukaddam reached out to the public for new clues on the 2001 shooting death of Josiah Matthews at the now-closed RaceTrac gas station and store on Alabama 20 but to no avail.

"We haven't heard anything. No phone call, no email, nothing," he said about the 21-year-old unsolved murder.

Two other unsolved murder cases are Kendrick Deloney's death in 2004 and Ana Chavez's death in 2013.

Since 2017, the year Mukaddam joined the Decatur Police Department, arrests have been made in all 43 homicides.

Pandemic's impact

When COVID-19 arrived in the spring of 2020, Mukaddam said his profession changed but investigations haven't stopped or even slowed. He said an increase in homicides in Decatur's police jurisdiction could be related to the pandemic.

There have been 20 homicides reported in the police jurisdiction the past two years, with nine in 2020 and the 11 in 2021. There were 23 the previous three years: 2017 (10), 2018 (7) and 2019 (6).

"The homicide rate is likely up across the nation because of the pandemic," he said. "Violent crime and homicide rates are up across the board."

He said the pandemic has placed more responsibility on the department's workers.

"We're more cautious in our personal interactions with the citizens and suspects as we do investigative tasks," said Mukaddam, who has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and master's in emergency and disaster management. "We have to be mindful of how the infection can be transmitted. We've had to transition from in-person to virtual. We're now learning a skillset through a Zoom call instead of being in person."

Another challenge facing law enforcement is the nationwide shortage of workers.

"Being short-handed is adding the workload to the personnel we do have," he said. "If we had more detectives, we'd have fewer cases (each)."

But the bottom line is finding justice for the victims and rounding up the perpetrators, he said.

"If it was a theft or robbery, the victim feels violated and victimized in the incident," he said. "And giving the victims justice and some kind of closure is always satisfying."

Heroic action

In 2020, Mukaddam was lauded for helping save the life of a motorist who was having a heart attack. Mukaddam said he was driving home to Madison when a car accident occurred about 100 feet in front of him.

"I didn't see the initial collision, but I saw the cars spinning. As I passed the vehicle, I could see the driver looked unconscious," he said.

He stopped and approached the disabled vehicle. "I heard the car revving and the man had his foot on the accelerator," he said. "I reached in and turned the car off and noticed the man was unresponsive."

He said another man helped him get the victim out of vehicle. "I started doing CPR and a nurse showed up and she helped me with CPR until EMS got there. He ended up surviving because CPR was started so quickly."

Mukaddam said Madison Fire & Rescue presented him with the Life Star Award.

"I was in the right place and right time. I feel like everyone else would have made the decision to stop and help that guy. I didn't think about not doing it," he said.

Nate Allen, recently retired as Decatur police chief, said Mukaddam is a bright torch-bearer for others in the department.

"With his nose-to-the-grindstone approach, he sets a good example for the other officers and detectives," Allen said. "He's played a role in solving cases. Arrests have been made in all the homicides. He has been a big asset to our department since he joined us five years ago."

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.