Mukesh Ambani Driving $75 Billion Green Bet as Scions Helm Other Reliance Units

2
Anto Antony and Dinesh Nair
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., will be focusing his attention on the Indian conglomerate’s pivot to green energy, according to people familiar with the matter, after putting his children in charge of other businesses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 65-year-old will oversee strategy, including the building of gigafactories and blue hydrogen facilities, will assess acquisition targets, and is talking to potential investors, the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. Ambani last year unveiled plans to spend $75 billion on clean energy projects over the next 15 years.

Asia’s second-richest man is known for his single-minded focus on key pursuits: In the 1990s he lived for months in shipping containers to build what is today the world’s largest petrochemical refinery and about two decades later another of his upstart firms became India’s biggest telecom operator. Ambani has since handed the operational reins to his three children and turned his attention to green energy, which will see him go head-to-head with the region’s wealthiest person, Gautam Adani.

A spokesman for Reliance didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Its shares rose as much as 0.7% in Mumbai trading on Thursday before giving up their gains.

Ambition to Disrupt

Reliance is seeking billions of dollars of investments in India’s energy sector and has approached potential investors including Middle Eastern funds, two of the people said. His ambition is to disrupt the sector just like he did with his mobile phone company Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., one of the people said, adding that the billionaire and his team were telling marquee investors they would own every link of the renewables supply chain that can enhance margins.

Ambani’s dealmaking acumen will be crucial. Reliance spent almost $50 billion to build Reliance Jio, which became India’s No. 1 wireless carrier within some three years of its 2016 debut by offering free calls and cheap data. Then, over a few months of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Ambani raised more than $20 billion for his digital ventures from a slew of investors including Silicon Valley giants, Meta Platforms Inc. and Google.

Reliance, with a market value of $206 billion, has a 2035 target for turning carbon net-zero. India’s transition from fossil fuels to renewables will provide an opportunity for Reliance’s continuous “hyper-growth” over many decades, Ambani told shareholders last August. Adani, on his part, has committed $70 billion to become the world’s largest renewables player.

Ambani’s focus on clean energy comes after he spent much of last year establishing his children at his empire’s other businesses. Eldest son Akash Ambani was named chairman of Reliance Jio, twin sister Isha Ambani will oversee Reliance’s retail operations and youngest Anant Ambani will be looking after the energy unit.

(Updates with Reliance share price in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • German exports unexpectedly fall in November

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • India's numerous jobs scams show the depth of its unemployment crisis

    Indians looking to escape the country’s chronic unemployment rut frequently fall prey to rackets. One such ring has reportedly conned at least 50,000 people since 2020, making it one of India’s biggest job frauds in recent times.

  • Kanjhawala: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case

    The horrific death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old with big dreams, has shocked Indians.

  • Metaverse Offers $1 Trillion Commerce Opportunity By Late 2025, Accenture Says

    Maybe consumers really do want to dive into the metaverse. You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise: According to the market research firm International Data Corp., global shipments for augmented reality and virtual reality headsets dropped about 13% in 2022, to 9.7 million. A new study by Accenture (ACN), released at this week’s CES trade show in Las Vegas, provides fresh fodder for the metaverse bulls.

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

    Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

  • Haldwani: India Supreme Court stays order on mass evictions

    Thousands of people had been protesting against being evicted from their homes in Uttarakhand state.

  • Tencent’s Return to Top 10 Club Shows China Rebound Bets Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. entered the club of the world’s 10 most-valuable companies for the first time in six months, reflecting investor optimism on Chinese shares as the nation dismantled its stringent Covid Zero policies and refocused on growth. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopif

  • Labour’s Starmer Looks to Private Sector to Fix Britain

    (Bloomberg) -- UK opposition leader Keir Starmer will put the private sector at the heart of his vision for a “decade of national renewal,” warning that a Labour government “won’t be able to spend our way out of this mess.”Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Me

  • Naji Marshall takes over as starter for NOLA

    With Zion Williamson set to be re-evaluated in three weeks, Naji Marshall, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes are all players that should be added. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

    Contrary to what you may have heard, these foods can help you stay nourished and support your health goals.

  • BYD’s Low-Priced EVs Make Major Inroads in China’s Market

    The Chinese electric-vehicle maker delivered almost 1.9 million electrified passenger cars in 2022, up more than 200% from 2021.

  • Jefferies Jumps With Sumitomo Mitsui Eyeing a Larger Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares surged on a report that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is considering raising its stake in the US investment bank.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsSumitomo Mitsui Chief Executive Offi

  • China’s Biggest Securities Brokerage Stumbles in Global Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Citic Securities Co.’s dream of going toe-to-toe with Wall Street’s powerhouses in global finance is fizzling over troubles at its once free-wheeling Hong Kong operations. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsCLSA, acquired by Citic a deca

  • Kings coach Mike Brown’s focus on mental health and meditation leads to on-court success

    The Sacramento Kings have prioritized the mental health of players and coaches, using meditation and breathing techniques to win games.

  • Walking can help you lose weight and get fit — if you do it right. Here’s how to reap rewards from your rambles.

    We asked 3 experts to explain every wise move you should make regarding how to walk, what shoes you need and how much to walk to feel fantastic, inside and out.

  • Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules

    A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are now part of the company's bankruptcy estate.

  • Biden flags concern on China's COVID response as WHO doubts death toll

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden raised concern about China's handling of its COVID-19 outbreak hours after the World Health Organisation said it was under-reporting virus deaths, comments likely to provoke a response from Beijing on Thursday. The United States is one of more than a dozen countries that have imposed restrictions on travellers from China since it scrapped stringent COVID controls last month that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years. Global health officials are now trying to get to grips with an outbreak that is filling hospitals and overwhelming some funeral homes, situations at odds with China's low official virus death toll.

  • A stock market reading so bearish, it's bullish: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

  • Foreigners now banned from buying homes in Canada

    The measure was enacted to tackle the pressing issue of housing affordability in the country.