Mukilteo police looking for stolen go-kart with toilet on it

Detectives with the Mukilteo Police Department are on the lookout for a unique-looking go-kart that was stolen Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m. on May 6, the go-kart was stolen from Stollwerch Plumbing & Sewer in the 800 block of Fifth Street in Mukilteo.

The go-kart is red, with a black steering wheel and a white toilet for the seat with a Stollwerch logo across the front of the toilet.

According to Google Maps, the go-kart had been sitting outside of their business since at least Nov. 2021.

A suspect that was spotted on a surveillance camera was wearing a camo outfit and was last seen pushing the go-kart eastbound on Fifth Street toward Everett.

If you have information about this incident or the suspect, contact Mukilteo police at 425-407-3999 or email crimetips@mukilteowa.gov.







