A Mukwonago woman has been charged with homicide in a fatal drunken driving crash near Waukesha

WAUKESHA - A Mukwonago woman will face a felony homicide charge tied to a July 17 crash that killed an 84-year-old man near Generac Power Systems in the town of Genesee.

Danielle L. Krueger, 35, was the driver of a westbound pickup truck that witnesses say crossed the centerline of Highway 59 near Rockwood Trail and collided head-on with an eastbound minivan driven by the man, who died at the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Krueger was charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury.

Online court records indicated she was being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a $125,000 cash bail Thursday.

According to the complaint:

Krueger was intoxicated at the time of the crash, reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. During the investigation, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered a nearly empty bottle of hard liquor on the floor in the backseat of the truck and empty beer and hard seltzer cans in a cooler.

Deputies also noticed Krueger, who was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by authorities, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol while she spoke to them at a hospital, where she was being treated for significant arm and leg injuries following the crash.

Because of her injuries, she was not asked to perform field sobriety tests following the accident, though blood was later drawn to test for intoxication. A sample was sent for state analysis, but the results were not included in the complaint.

A male passenger in Krueger's vehicle was also injured as was a female passenger in the fatality victim's vehicle. Their injuries were not life threatening. The male passenger claimed he was asleep during the crash and was unaware of what had occurred beforehand.

Deputies relied upon the statements of several witnesses who saw the driver cross the centerline.

The occupants in the minivan had been heading back to Milwaukee on Highway 59, also called Genesee Road, after shopping at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. The pickup truck occupants had been visiting friends in the Silver Lake area. The crash occurred several miles west of the West Waukesha Bypass and just east of Generac.

