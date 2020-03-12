'Mulan,' 'The New Mutants' and 'Antlers' among movies postponed due to coronavirus

Hollywood continues to move its big projects over spreading fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Disney will postpone the releases of "Mulan," "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" to later in 2020, a source confirmed to ABC News. Those films had been slated to hit theaters on March 27, April 3 and April 17, respectively.

The new release dates have yet to be announced.

Earlier Thursday, Paramount Pictures confirmed to ABC News that it had yanked two of its films, "A Quiet Place Part II," and the romantic comedy, "The Lovebirds," while Universal announced that its latest "Fast and Furious" film will come out next April.

Sony Pictures and MGM announced last week they were bumping their latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," from April to November, and just announced its sequel "Peter Rabbit 2" was also being moved from April to August.

Even a media screening of "A Quiet Place Part II," which was scheduled for Monday in New York City, was shelved by the studio. A message from the studio noted the release date decision was made "after much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings."

Paramount Pictures continued, "We look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

PHOTO: Yifei Liu stars in Disney's live action film, 'Mulan,' releasing in 2020. The new live action film has been delayed because of coronavirus. (Walt Disney) More

Universal addressed its "family" of "Fast 9" fans, saying, "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film."

Globally, there are more than 127,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,630 deaths reported. In the U.S., there have been at least 1,300 confirmed cases and at least 39 deaths.

President Donald Trump announced in an address to the nation Wednesday night that he's enacting additional measures to try to curb the infection rate in the States, including travel restrictions from much of hard-hit Europe.

