'Mulan' star Tzi Ma recalls racist attack, urges others to #WashTheHate

To combat the growing racism and xenophobia being targeted at their community amid the coronavirus pandemic -- with some attributing the escalation to President Donald Trump's insistance on referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” -- notable Asian Americans are urging everyone to #WashTheHate in a viral trend.

MORE: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' among shows donating masks and gloves to doctors fighting coronavirus

Mulan” star Tzi Ma, a Chinese American actor recognizable for roles in “The Farewell” and the “Rush Hour” franchise, took to social media to remind all about kindness for others during this time.

In the minute-long video, which features him washing his hands, Ma notes that this seemingly simple act may “help us prevent” COVID-19 but, he then asks a serious question: “What about what the virus does to us emotionally?”

“We're all scared. Now, we act out of our fears by wearing masks, hoarding supplies and, sadly, some of us lash out on Asian American as if Asian Americans were responsible for this virus just for being of Asian descent,” he adds. “Stop it!”

MORE: How celebrities are giving back amid coronavirus pandemic

“Acts of violence against Asian Americans will not stop the spread of this virus,” Ma continued. “So, the next time you wash your hands, wash out the hate that you may have for your fellow Americans. Hate will get you sick, even if the virus doesn't.”

He isn’t alone. Other Asian American celebrities have joined the movement, which launched in partnership with IW Group on Wednesday. “Wu Assassins” actress Celia Au, “Supernatural” actor Osric Chau and upcoming “Mortal Kombat” actor Ludi Lin -- are a few.

The celebrities and others in the #WashTheHate campaign -- are posting videos of themselves washing their hands for the CDC-recommended 20 seconds while sharing personal stories about how they’re impacted by COVID-19.

MORE: Movies and series to stream during coronavirus social distancing

This also comes soon after Daniel Dae Kim revealed on Thursday he had tested positive for coronavirus and advocated for compassion over animosity for others.

“Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” the Korean American actor, best known for “Lost,” wrote. “Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it’s inexcusable. Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America, in New York City.”

'Mulan' star Tzi Ma recalls racist attack, urges others to #WashTheHate originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com