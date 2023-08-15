Mulch fire could take a week to extinguish
A mulch fire that started in northwest Houston continues to burn for a third day. Officials say it is contained but could take a week to extinguish.
In the last few years, basically every platform of consequence has made its own take on TikTok's signature scrolling feed of vertical videos. YouTube Music is the latest. Today, the app will get a vertical video feed called Samples that YouTube describes as a one-tap way to quickly sample and find new music.
U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.
WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.
The controversy around Bud Light continues to weigh on sales for the brand.
Tesla (TSLA) revealed cheaper priced versions of its higher-end Model S and Model X vehicles, with an interesting twist.
The harassment of Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman was included in the racketeering charge against former President Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators by Fulton County grand jurors.
July retail sales came in stronger than expected, adding to a growing narrative that the American consumer has held up better than many thought.
Viewed today, the vintage sci-fi TV show Lost in Space was a hoot. If your startup’s focused on AI and satellite data streams, listen up! You have just five days left to apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off taking place September 19 on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21.
After a competitive showing, the actress decides she's had enough and self-exits the reality show.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
The severity of the fires was caused by a number of factors, but the fires and the devastation they wrought raise questions about whether Hawaii’s largest industry could also have contributed to the catastrophe.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, are officially living separate lives, but their divorce battle continues.