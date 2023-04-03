Muleshoe teen dies in Amarillo robbery

Apr. 2—AMARILLO — A Muleshoe teen has died after being shot in a robbery in Amarillo on March 23.

Just after 6 p.m. March 23, Amarillo police officers were called to the 4000 block of Neuches for a shooting. It was there they found Juan Angel Simental Jr., 17, who appeared to have been robbed and shot, according to an Amarillo police report.

Simental was taken to a nearby hospital with life- threatening injuries. He died March 24.

Lamar Tirson, 17, and a 14-year-old were arrested and charged with murder. Tirson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The 14-year-old was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains, police said.

Simental was a senior at Muleshoe High School, and was scheduled to graduate in May, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

Services were held Thursday at the Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe.