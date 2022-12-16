Mullen Announces New PO for 6,000 Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 16, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, received a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans; the order comes from Randy Marion Isuzu LLC, a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group ("RMA"). According to the announcement, the order is valued at an estimated $200 million, and MULN anticipates starting delivery of the vehicles by Q1 2023. One of the largest and most respected commercial vehicle dealer groups in the United States, RMA was announced as Mullen's first commercial dealer partner to offer sales, service and parts for Mullen Automotive's commercial vehicle lineup. An RMA official noted that there is "significant pent-up customer demand for Mullen to fulfill" with "many customers looking at me to find product for their companies." Alling the order "a real vote of confidence in our company," Mullen noted that RMA definitely sees a future in commercial EVs. Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products; the company's entire commercial vehicle lineup will be manufactured out of its Mississippi-based Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center ("AMEC"). "The Randy Marion Automotive team is fully aligned with our Class 1 EV plan and is well positioned to help us capitalize on our first mover advantage in the commercial EV segments," said Mullen chair and CEO David Michery in the press release. To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/T1Hvm About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen Automotive is a southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2025 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. In September 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and in December 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

