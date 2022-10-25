Mullen Announces I-GO(TM), a Fully EU Homologated Vehicle

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - October 25, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announced that it has secured exclusive sales, distribution and branding rights to the new compact urban delivery electric vehicle, the I-GO, which is fully EU Standard homologated and certified for sale in select European markets. The I-GO bridges the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints found throughout the dense cities of Europe. "Securing the exclusive sales, distribution and branding rights in major European countries for a ready to market electric commercial delivery vehicle is a huge win for the company. The company plans on licensing its rights to established dealerships in these desirable European markets. Essentially, this transaction provides the company revenue generating opportunities, promotes and extends the company's brand into other countries while at the same time allowing the company to remain fully focused on its mission of manufacturing its lineup of electric vehicles in the USA," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "The goal has always been for Mullen to build a complete line of commercial electric vehicles, and we realized that one of the most critical issues today is inefficient last-mile delivery in urban markets. The introduction of the I-GO, a fully EU homologated vehicle, creates opportunities for the company in Europe where there is a huge demand for this type of small delivery vehicle." To view the full news release, visit https://ibn.fm/vpQ3A About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles ("EVs") that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com