Mullen Automotive Added to Russell 2000(R), 3000(R) Indexes

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, will be joining the Russell 2000 and 3000(R) Indexes effective later this month, on June 27, 2022, after the market opens. The company was named on a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. In addition, MULN will be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.According to the announcement, the Russell indexes are comprised of the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks, based on May 6, 2022, trading status. Membership is for one year and is reassessed every year, with new members released annually. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index constituted automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index along with other growth and value style indexes as appropriate. The index identifies members based primarily on objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. The inclusion of Mullen Automotive shares in the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, which are some of the stock markets top performance benchmarks, is a great honor, said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. I believe that our inclusion in the Russell Indexes will bring Mullen Automotive great visibility within the institutional investment community. This is an excellent milestone for our Company, which will provide increased liquidity and investor awareness.

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumers life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visitwww.MullenUSA.com.

