Mullen Automotive Announces Auto Veteran as New VP of Commercial Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 9, 2022 - Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has announced that Donald Borthwick, previously head of western sales for Ford, will be its new vice president of commercial sales. With more than two decades of commercial vehicle sales experience with Ford, Borthwick has amassed an impressive track record. He grew the company's west region commercial vehicle sales by 18% during his time there while also achieving regional volume and margin leadership annually. He acquired and developed strategic relationships with key, high-volume accounts from an array of sectors, including consumer retail, food service and package delivery while also securing a primary vehicle supplier relationship with a leading last-mile delivery company. He also has cultivated early EV adopter customers, resulting in strategic early-stage EV system-fill orders. "Don is a highly skilled and respected sales leader and will play a key role in establishing Mullen as a leader in the commercial EV category," said Mullen CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/zbq1D About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen Automotive is a southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1-6 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets including IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.




