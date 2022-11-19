Mullen Automotive CEO Discusses Next-Level Tech on Stock Day Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - November 18, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), a Southern California-based company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles ("EVs") that are affordable and built entirely in the U.S., was featured on a recent episode of the Stock Day Podcast. Mullen's CEO David Michery joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss the company's milestones, partnerships, strategic acquisitions, deliverables, and the successful debut of Mullen's first electric crossover. The EV crossover, for which the company is currently accepting pre-orders and expected to arrive on the market in 2024, was recently recognized for its design and state-of-the-art PERSONA technology. "The response has been overwhelming," Michery said. "I believe PERSONA will be a big hit; It is next-level technology." To view the full news release, visit https://ibn.fm/dVczu About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles ("EVs") that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com