Mullen Automotive Closes on ELMS Asset With $150M Funding

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - November 18, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has received $150 million funding, which the company will use in part to close on ELMS assets. According to the announcement, the company can now fund and close on ELMS assets and complete engineering, preparation and launch of EVs. ELMS assets include a factory in Mishawaka, Indiana; all ELMS IP, which includes essential manufacturing data for the assembly of the class 1 van and class 3 cab chassis; all inventory including finished and unfinished vehicles, part modules, component parts, raw materials and tooling; and all property including equipment, machinery, supplies, computer hardware, software, communication equipment, data networks and data storage. "We are excited to announce today that we have the funding in place to close on the ELMS asset acquisition," said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. "We expect to close quickly on the ELMS transaction. This will accelerate market introduction of our cargo van program and provide us with critical manufacturing capacity at a much lower investment than previously expected to supply the rest of our product portfolio. The completion of this acquisition brings together the critical enablers for our business strategy. With our Mullen, Bollinger and ELMS assets, as well as our plants, we are now in a unique position to be a leader in the new EV auto market." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/Ga1nn About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen Automotive is a southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN


