Mullen Automotive Inks Distribution Deal for Expansion Into Ireland, UK

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has signed a distribution agreement with Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland's best-known dealerships. The agreement calls for Newgate to serve as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom. As part of the agreement, Newgate will purchase initial units of I-GO for use in vehicle demonstrations, marketing and sales opportunities with potential customers. According to the announcement, Mullen anticipates delivering those I-GO samples by the end of December 2022. With more than four decades of experience, Newgate Auto Group is well respected in the auto industry and represents several brands, including Renault/Dacia, Kia and Mercedes-Benz. In addition to being a key retail group in Ireland, they also have substantial relationships in the vehicle distribution business throughout the United Kingdom and various parts of Europe. Mullen's I-GO is designed to be an urban commercial delivery vehicle that meets the demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. "This is a highly strategic partnership for Mullen, with Newgate being one of Ireland's most recognizable dealers for new and used vehicles; it brings us an incredible opportunity to enter the commercial EV market in Europe with a very successful retail group," said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. "We are currently working closely with Newgate on the importation, registration and licensing requirements for the successful import and distribution of the I-GO into Ireland and the United Kingdom." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/bxJR9 About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles ("EVs") that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN


