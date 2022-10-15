Mullen Automotive Marks Milestone Toward Unique EV Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - October 15, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, recently announced a partnership with Watergen Inc., an Israel-based company building technology and equipment that create drinking water from the air, to develop and equip Mullen's portfolio of EVs with technology that will produce fresh drinking water for in-vehicle consumer and commercial application. "Watergen's technology of air to clean drinking water' for vehicles can generate a fresh supply of hot and drinking water for vehicle occupants. This technology is envisioned for Mullen's fleet of EV cargo vans and can be utilized in both commercial and recreational vehicle settings. The air-to-water systems will provide up to five liters of drinking water daily, directly from the air, while the vehicle is moving and can be used as a freshwater source for the vehicle occupants," a recent article reads. "The cooperation with Mullen takes us another step towards a cleaner environment and a unique and uncompromising vehicle experience. We are working and will continue to work for a clean future not just for us but for every person in this world," Watergen Vice President of Mobility Steve Elbaz is quoted as saying. To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/II11g About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer's life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

