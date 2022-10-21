Mullen Automotive Receives Approval to Proceed with ELSM Acquisition

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - October 21, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to move forward on its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions ("ELMS") assets; ELSM is an electric vehicle company. According to the announcement, the Chapter 7-approved transaction paves the way for Mullen to acquire ELMS's manufacturing plant along with all inventory and intellectual property. The acquisition will be an all-cash purchase; the company's cash on hand and a funding commitment of up to $240 million provides the funds to finalize the acquisition and move forward with vehicle launches. The company noted that the factory, which is located in Mishawaka, Indiana, has the capacity to produce up to 50,000 vehicles every year, allowing MULN to accelerate its planned vehicle production for the Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1, B2 retail vehicles by more than 12 months. In addition, the platform and plant acquisition will result in a significant reduction in the company's previously forecast overall spend. "Mullen's acquisition of Bollinger was one of the largest transactions of its kind in the EV market," said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. "Upon closing the ELMS transaction, the company will be in a position to strategically leverage all its acquired assets to shorten its production path and aggressively expand into the commercial and consumer EV market."

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/fqbzs

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer's life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN

About IBN

IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive acquires bankrupt ELMS for $240 million

    Mullen Automotive said Wednesday it has acquired Electric Last Mile Solutions, paving the way for the California-based startup to manufacture its first electric vehicle. The $240 million cash purchase allows Mullen the capability to build up to 50,000 EVs annually, accelerating the launch of the Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1 and B2 retail vehicles. The deal also gives Mullen control over ELMS’s inventory, intellectual property rights and plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand. From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet.

  • Renault says price hikes help sales grow in Q3, confirms outlook

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault on Friday said its sales rose to 9.8 billion euros ($9.57 billion) in the third quarter, in line with analyst expectations, as price increases allowed the firm to generate revenue growth despite a fall in car sales from the previous year. Overall group revenues grew by 20.5% when adjusted for the disposal of its former Russian unit Avtovaz, the French carmaker said, adding that it recorded its best-ever price effect as quarterly vehicle sales decreased by 2.4% from last year. Renault heads into the year's final quarter with major challenges ahead as it is finalising plans to split its thermal engine and electric vehicle departments into two separate units amid tense talks aimed at reshaping its strategic partnership with Nissan.

  • Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

  • 49ers practice report: Injury issue still trending in right direction

    Thursday's practice report for the #49ers provided more good health news.

  • Asia's richest man is also India's seventh-biggest philanthropist

    Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, is also among India’s top 10 philanthropists.

  • Kawhi scores 14 in return, Clippers hold off Lakers 103-97

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut for the Clippers, who held on down the stretch to beat their more pedigreed Los Angeles rivals for the eighth consecutive time. Leonard came off the bench for the first time since 2013 and played 21 minutes in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021.

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 dividend stocks to buy amid the market decline. If you want to see some more high quality dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline. Like many other stocks in 2022, many dividend stocks have fallen substantially this year. […]

  • Nvidia’s Business ‘Very Close to the Bottom,’ Says Analyst

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar notes chip maker Nvidia is making progress in working down its oversupply at retailers. He reaffirmed an Overweight rating.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.