Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

2 min read

OKOTOKS, AB, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.03 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on November 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-declaration-of-monthly-dividend-301178202.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

