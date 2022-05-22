Mullen says US should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olafimihan Oshin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Mullen
    U.S. Navy admiral and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s very difficult to know what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is thinking at any particular time. He’s obviously spoken to this. I think we need to make sure that we consider it as a possibility,” the retired U.S. Navy admiral said on ABC’s “This Week,” adding that he hopes deterrence works.

“They’re the most devastating weapons ever created on Earth.”

“We should remind that as the country that’s actually used them in the 1940s, how devastating they are and do everything we possibly can to make sure that they don’t get used. But they are a part of Putin’s arsenal,” Mullen told Raddatz. “He’s pretty well cornered and boxed in so we would certainly to have to consider … it’s a possible action he can take.”

Mullen added that he was encouraged to see Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO after having neutral stances for decades.

“What strikes me about Finland and Sweden is how deeply neutral they had been for decades and decades and how concerned they obviously are with this threat that has now been generated by Putin. And so I’m encouraged by that. I’m encouraged by the unity of NATO,” Mullen told Raddatz.

“Almost every European I’ve spoken to considers the threat in Europe now existential to them and I think that speaks to the move on the part of both Sweden and Finland and I’m encouraged by that,” Mullen said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

    With prices across the economy — from food, gas and rent to cars, airfares and hotel rooms — soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. It was a reassuring sign that consumers — the primary drivers of America’s economy — are still providing vital support and helping allay concerns that a recession might be near.

  • Pakistan's defiant ex-premier calls for march on Islamabad

    Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Sunday for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25th, to press for fresh elections. Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. Khan's call came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tahrik-e-Insaf party in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

  • Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It was about 6 a.m. when Venique Moïse flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified. Minutes later, she joined the crowd with her three kids and fled their neighborhood in Haiti’s capital as fires burned nearby, collapsing homes where hours later the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children shot or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs were found alongside skulls and bones of victims set ablaze in late April. Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality.

  • Biden, Harris, AOC, Zuckerberg, and Freeman permanently banned from Russia, but Trump is not on the list

    Russia's updated list of sanctions is a response to US support for Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia following Putin's invasion.

  • 3 takeaways from Mizzou's regional split against Arizona and Missouri State

    What to know from Missouri's NCAA softball tournament performances against Arizona and Missouri State on Saturday in Columbia.

  • Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

    President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. The U.S. president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

  • Baby formula bill faces rocky terrain in Senate

    Emergency funding legislation aimed at addressing the infant formula shortage is facing rocky terrain in the Senate, as Republican leaders are reluctant to say if they’ll support the Democratic-backed legislation that swiftly passed the House earlier this week. Senate Democrats are pushing for speedy action on the bill, calling it a critical first step by…

  • RNC chairwoman says Alabama Senate race likely headed to a runoff

    Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the race for the party’s nominee in the Alabama Senate contest is likely headed to a runoff. McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday” the race between Rep. Mo Brooks, former political aide Katie Boyd Britt and former combat pilot Mike Durant will be too close to call on Election…

  • Russia bans 963 Americans from entering country

    List includes Biden and other senior officials, but not Trump, as country says it is retaliating against what it calls hostile US actions

  • US sends more weapons to Ukraine

    Russia is claiming it's biggest victory yet, saying it has captured the city of Mariupol after a nearly three-month siege.

  • Jurgen Klopp ready to celebrate whether Liverpool win or lose this week

    The Reds could wind up only second despite not a single league loss in 2022 - but there’s another chance for silverware yet ahead

  • Biden ‘not concerned’ about North Korean nuclear tests, says ‘hello’ to Kim Jong-un

    ‘We are prepared for anything North Korea does’

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy two Russian Solntsepek fire systems

    As Russia’s war goes on, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are achieving more impressive results in fighting off Russia’s heavily armed invasion force. The latest success came on May 21, when Ukrainian aircraft destroyed at least 12 Russian targets. The list of destroyed equipment includes two extremely destructive Solntsepek artillery systems.

  • Ukrainian soldiers and partisans destroy Russian electronic warfare systems near Melitopol

    Ukraine’s Armed Forces and local resistance groups have destroyed a number of Russian electronic warfare stations near the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Zaporizhzhya Oblast Military Administration reported on the Telegram messenger.

  • Official news: the Russians hit the plant in the Odesa region on Friday

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 15:11 DESTRUCTION OF THE PLANT BY RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKE. PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND "PIVDEN" [SOUTH] Russian strategic bombers fired a missile at a fertilizer plant in the Odesa region, which caused a fire.

  • Biden says meeting with Kim Jong Un is dependent on whether the North Korean leader is 'sincere' and 'serious'

    The Biden administration has aimed to have talks with North Korea without preconditions, but Pyongyang has been resistant to the proposition.

  • Deadly Kramatorsk train station attack was launched from occupied Donetsk, says SBU

    An April 8 missile strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, which killed 61 people and injured 121, originated from the Russia-occupied areas of the oblast, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine said via Telegram messenger on May 21.

  • Gauleiter wounded in explosion in occupied Enerhodar - mayor

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 12:02 In the morning [of 22 May], in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, an unknown person blew up the front door where the occupiers' protege, Andrii Shevchyk, the so-called "head of the administration", was staying.

  • Ukraine leader Zelenskyy proposes deal on Russia compensation

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held financially responsible for their destructive acts during the war in Ukraine. He proposed a deal that would ensure compensation from Russia.