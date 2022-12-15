Mullen Signs RMA as First US Dealer Partner for Commercial EV Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 15, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announced Randy Marion Automotive ("RMA") as the first dealer group partner for MULN's commercial EV lineup, which is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023. The commercial EV line includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products. "We are impressed with Mullen Automotive's EV lineup, their speed to market and, most notably, their focus on an underserved commercial market for EV vehicles," said Randy Marion, CEO and founder of RMA. "This is especially obvious when you consider what has taken place in the Class 1 light cargo van category. OEMs have all exited from the commercial Class 1 van segment, leaving the door wide open for Mullen's EV lineup." To view the full news release, visit https://ibn.fm/YepiP About Mullen Automotive Inc. Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2025 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com