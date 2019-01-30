Muller investigation: Roger Stone says Russia probe is a ‘speeding bullet’ heading for Trump’s head

Donald Trump’s former political adviser Roger Stone says that his former boss’ presidency is in big danger.

Mr Stone, who on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to seven charges brought forward by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said that the Russia investigation that brought him to court is basically a “speeding bullet heading for” Mr Trump’s head.

The remarks were made on “Breitbart News Daily”, a Sirius XM radio show.

The statement comes just after acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker said on Monday that he believes Mr Mueller’s investigation is nearing its end, ramping up speculation after nearly two years of a tight-lipped probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Stone is among at least 34 people to have been charged in relation to the investigation, and is one of several Trump allies to be caught up in probe.

Others have included individuals like former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted last year for financial crimes.

Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has also been charged, and last year pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mr Mueller’s probe.

In Mr Cohen’s plea and subsequent cooperation, the president’s former “fixer” said that he had lied to Congress about conversations with Mr Trump over a major deal to build a Trump property in Moscow.

He also indicated that he had paid off adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the campaign for the president, a felony violation of campaign finance laws.

The president has insisted repeatedly that he and his campaign did not collude with the Russian government during the campaign, and has repeatedly argued that he is not a focus of investigation for Mr Mueller’s probe.

It is not clear when the investigation may actually end, or whether the special counsel’s final report will be made public.

