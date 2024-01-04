After mulling Ohio Senate bid, Rep. Warren Davidson backs Trump pick Bernie Moreno

Bernie Moreno answers a question during a debate among Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Akron in October.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson endorsed Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate on Thursday, the latest nod for the Cleveland businessman as he seeks to consolidate support across Ohio.

Moreno is running for the Republican nomination against Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls. The winner of the March 19 primary will take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in one of the country's most consequential Senate races.

"We need conservative leaders in the Senate, and Bernie Moreno is building the campaign it takes to defeat Sherrod Brown," said Davidson, a Republican from Troy. "Bernie is a proven leader. He understands and has embraced the policies that not only defend freedom but restore a government small enough to fit within the Constitution."

Davidson's endorsement came weeks after Moreno secured the support of former President Donald Trump, which helped propel Sen. J.D. Vance to office in 2022. Davidson is the first member of Ohio's congressional delegation to endorse in the GOP Senate primary.

A prominent conservative group, Club for Growth PAC, also announced this week that it will back Moreno after lobbying Davidson last year to join the Senate race. The congressman seriously considered the move before opting instead to run for reelection in Ohio's 8th Congressional District.

The Club spent millions of dollars in 2022 to boost former state treasurer Josh Mandel and tear down Vance, a decision that put the organization at odds with Trump. This time, the group and its vast resources are aligned with the former president.

“Bernie Moreno is a principled constitutional conservative with a firsthand understanding of the damage Bidenomics has inflicted on the economy and families across Ohio and the country,” said the PAC's president, David McIntosh. “His perspective will be a welcome addition to the United States Senate, and we look forward to doing whatever it takes to ensure he wins the race.”

Rep. Warren Davidson arrives to speak before former President Donald Trump at a rally for J.D. Vance in 2022.

Moreno builds momentum in Ohio Senate race

Moreno is racking up key support in the final months of the race, which got drowned out by last year's August and November elections. The endorsements suggest Republicans want to avoid a repeat of the messy 2022 primary that left Vance's campaign in shambles at the onset of the general election cycle.

They could also help Moreno, who's never held elected office, boost his profile in Ohio. He trailed LaRose and Dolan in multiple polls conducted before Trump's endorsement and fared the worst against Brown in a potential matchup.

With that in mind, LaRose and Dolan aren't backing down. Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein recently dropped $3 million into a PAC supporting LaRose, Cleveland.com reported, which will help LaRose compete against his wealthy opponents. Dolan has commanded the traditional conservative lane and can use personal funds to prop up his campaign as needed.

An adviser for Dolan did not respond to a request for comment.

"We’ve been able to have a strong campaign," LaRose spokesman Ben Kindel said. "We continue to keep convincing voters and showing voters that Frank is the best candidate to beat Sherrod Brown.”

Ohio's Nexstar stations, which include NBC 4 in Columbus and Fox 8 in Cleveland, will host a debate between the three GOP candidates at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Warren Davidson backs Bernie Moreno in Ohio 2024 Senate race