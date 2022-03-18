An Allen Township man, netted in a narcotics raid in late February, is tentatively scheduled to appear in the 2B District Court at 2:30 p.m. March 23 for a preliminary examination hearing on numerous narcotics violations and weapons charges.

Scott Allen Mullins, 53, was charged by police with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of felony firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug house, possession of oxycodone and felon in possession of ammunition.

And he is no stranger to law enforcement. Mullins has a lengthy criminal record with multiple prior narcotics related convictions.

The raid — conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies working in tandem under the control of the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office — was the culmination of a lengthy investigation into reported narcotics activity at Mullins seven acre compound in the 1900 block of South Sand Lake Road in Allen Township.

Detective Lieutenant Sean Street, the new RHINO team commander, said in an earlier interview that investigators discovered a butane hash oil lab at the location and Mullins has been charged for that as well.

Mullins was charged with maintaining a drug house last year in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Hillsdale man but the case fell apart when witnesses in the case refused to cooperate with authorities.

Street said that while the raid was successful, the investigation is ongoing and he is committed to seeing it through with a successful conviction against Mullins.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Mullins set for exam in narcotics, guns case