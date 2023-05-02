Mulroy: Ex-MPD officer Preston Hemphill won't face charges in Tyre Nichols case

No charges will be filed against former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill for his role in pulling Tyre Nichols over on the evening of Jan. 7, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

Hemphill, who was later fired from the police department after Nichols died, was part of the group of officers involved in the initial confrontation that occurred after officers pulled Nichols over and yanked him from his car.

In the footage, Hemphill was seen firing his taser at a fleeing Nichols. Hemphill's body camera footage showed him running after Nichols a short distance before stopping and breathing heavily.

He was not seen at the second confrontation where five former MPD officers took turns delivering blows to Nichols.

