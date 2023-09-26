Mulroy: No charges for MPD officers in Jaylin McKenzie death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against Memphis Police officers in the fatal shooting of Jaylin McKenzie in 2022.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.

McKenzie, 20, died on Cochese Avenue in Parkway Village following a car chase and foot chase on Dec. 16. Officers were patrolling a retail complex to combat smash-and-grab thefts when they spotted a suspicious white Infiniti in the parking lot after the businesses were closed, and they pursued.

Mulroy released body camera video of the incident Sept. 12.

Mulroy said McKenzie fired an assault weapon during the chase. No officers were injured.

While criminal charges will not be pursued, Mulroy said he sent a letter to Police Chief C.J. Davis with concerns about the way the incident was handled by MPD officers.

