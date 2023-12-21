MultCo DA Mike Schmidt secures $300K in funding for dedicated bias crimes investigator

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office will be able to increase their efforts on identifying and prosecuting bias crimes thanks to a $300,000 federal supplemental grant.

The money will be used to fund a dedicated bias crimes investigator who will work with the bias crimes prosecutor, Deputy DA Charlie Weiss. The DA’s office was previously the recipient of a $400,000 grant to partially fund Weiss’ position, bringing the total grant funds they’ve received to $700,000.

The DA’s office says the new supplemental grant will increase their capability to carry out investigations, do community outreach, education and “overall efforts to overcome barriers to reporting and identifying bias crimes.”

The bias crimes investigator position has already been filled and began work on Monday, officials said.

“Addressing bias crimes and helping repair the damage of these crimes to victims and communities is a top priority for me and my office,” Schmidt said. “This funding will allow us to increase and improve our investigations, which will ultimately result in more prosecution, accountability for perpetrators, and justice for victims of bias crimes.”

The DA’s office advises that anyone who needs to report a bias crime may do so confidentially by contacting the Oregon DOJ Bias Response Hotline via their website or using the number 1-844-924-BIAS (2427). People in emergency situations should call 911.

