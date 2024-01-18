MultCo. hosts record numbers in shelter, promptly closes after ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – According to Multnomah County, a record 1,269 people sought safety in their warming shelters Tuesday night amid dangerous weather conditions. Hundreds were sheltered during the days-long storm that brought frigid temperatures, snow, dangerous winds, freezing rain and ice.

This emergency response surpasses last year’s record of sheltering 1,000 people.

Despite temperatures remaining in the 30s with severely icy conditions on Wednesday, the shelters closed at noon in accordance with the county’s 25-degree threshold for the warming sites to remain open.

KOIN 6 received reports of many of Multnomah County’s homeless community who were seen slipping and sliding as they left shelters. Callers questioned why the county is sending people back outside to sleep on ice.

Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services maintained that these temperature thresholds have existed for more than a decade.

“So today is going to be above freezing, and the night’s going to be above freezing too,” he said. “We’re thawing, and I wish the thaw had come sooner.”

“I’m curious why the hard, arbitrary lines though? Is it a money issue? It is a staffing issue? Is it a liability issue,” reporter Elise Haas asked.

When asked about the reasoning for the arbitrary lines regarding the 25-degree threshold, Theriault didn’t have a straight answer.

“That’s a question I don’t have an answer for. Those were thresholds that were determined well before I was in this role and well before the county had these responses,” he said. “I think we can certainly talk about that in our after-action review if there’s any adjustments that are needed.”

Since the arctic blast first hit last Friday, the county says they distributed 2,700 hand-warming packs, 540 hoodies, 540 pairs of sweatpants, 2,700 ponchos, 1,620 warm hats, 1,764 pairs of warm gloves, 3,108 pairs of socks, 2,820 wool blankets, 2,430 tarps, 660 tents, 660 sleeping bags, 2,710 mylar blankets, and 46,656 water bottles.

“We will have to look and see whether there’s more that can be done,” Theriault said. “And I think part of it is understanding that the climate is changing too. So we’ve seen so many more events in the last couple of years that have required a bigger response.”

Currently, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating four suspected hypothermia deaths, and emergency rooms have treated nearly 70 people for cold-weather-related illnesses, including carbon dioxide poisoning and frostbite.

“There’s a lot of work to be able to provide five days of 24-hour shelter for up to 1,300 people. You know, that’s a big change,” Theriault said. “So if we were standing pat, we would be throwing up our hands and no longer doing no turn away shelter at 600 beds. And that’s obviously not good enough. So we needed to do what we’re doing now and we can keep growing and learning and, and seeing what else we can do and what else needs to be improved.”

At the peak of the response, the county reports that it opened a record number of 12 warming shelters. It would have been 13, but one site closed shortly after opening due to a burst water main.

Number of people served by night:

Friday, Jan. 12: 344 guests

Saturday, Jan. 13: 821 guests

Sunday, Jan. 14: 1,136 guests

Monday, Jan. 15: 1,181 guests

Tuesday, Jan. 16: 1,269 guests

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson released a statement Wednesday saying the “multi-day weather emergency was life-threatening and extremely challenging.”

“It truly required all hands on deck, and I’m so impressed with and grateful for the response. So many people — county employees across every department and division, service providers, outreach workers, transport drivers and ordinary community members — stepped up again and again to support people in need,” Pederson said. “I also know people were looking out for each other during this time, sharing their homes, meals, and warmth as folks faced loss of power. This is what our community standing together looks like.”

