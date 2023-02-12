Multi-agency chase of stolen car and attempted carjacking ends in Kent

A chase of a stolen car ended with a crash in Kent ditch and multiple arrests, according to information gathered at the scene from KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman.

Saturday night, Federal Way police responded to a report of a stolen car with an adult and three teenagers heading north.

Federal Way police notified Tukwila police the suspected car was heading toward Southcenter Mall, where the suspects may have been planning to carjack another vehicle.

When the suspects arrived at the mall, Tukwila police spotted them and chased them toward SeaTac.

The suspects then crashed the car into a ditch in Kent.

Three of the suspects were hurt in the incident and the fourth attempted to run away on foot but was caught by a nearby river by K9 units.

One of the injured suspects was in serious condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

At least six law enforcement agencies responded to the call - Tukwila, Federal Way, Kent, Des Moines, Sea-Tac and the King County Sheriff’s Office.