Multi-agency Grady drug takedown nets dealer suspects
Feb. 16—CAIRO — Six suspected drug dealers were arrested in Grady County on Monday in a sweep involving local and state lawmen. One suspect remains at large.
About 35 Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), Cairo Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation officers conducted an arrest roundup following a three-month investigation into drug sales at Valero Travel Center on U.S. 84 East in Cairo.
The investigation resulted from citizen complaints about drug sales at the business.
The GCSO Drug Unit conducted surveillance and other operations for about two months, resulting in 21 felony arrest warrants for seven suspects for multiple charges of sale of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy and use of a telecommunication facility.
"During the investigation, there was zero evidence that any of the Valero employees or management had any involvement in the illegal activities. The suspects were utilizing the open business as a meet-up place for drug transactions," said Michael Logue, drug unit commander.
The roundup resulted in the following arrests:
—Randy Martel Wooten, 28, Sixth Street N.E. Cairo, two counts sale of cocaine, conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of use of a communication facility (cell phone) in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
—Johnathan Daniel White, 28, Sunset Lane, Cairo, sale of methamphetamine
—Mitch Narell Daniels, 34, Herring Road, Calvary, sale of cocaine, conspiracy to commit a crime, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
—Frederick Darnel Sanders, 49, Oak Lawn Drive, Cairo, sale of cocaine, conspiracy to commit a crime
—John Howard Sutton, 49, Simmons Drive, Whigham, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction, methamphetamine possession
—Robert Lee Robinson, 21, Eleventh Avenue N.E., Cairo, sale of cocaine, conspiracy to commit a crime, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
Jeffery Marion Crosson, 37, Big Slough, Whigham, remains at large. Warrants have been issued on Crosson for sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a crime and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction
"We're trying to target the sellers instead of the users," Logue said. "Sometimes some people are both."
Participants in the Monday takedown gathered at 6 a.m. Monday at Cairo Police Department. Arrests began an hour later.
Two suspects were arrested at their residences and some at their "general hangouts," said Capt. Daniel Singletary, GCSO chief investigator.
"It was a very successful operation," Singletary said, adding that Cairo police, the GBI and Thomas County Sheriff's office were instrumental in the mission's success.
Said Logue, "The Grady County Sheriff's Office and the drug unit will continue to conduct similar operations with the assistance of the Cairo Police Department and the GBI. We will continue to work together to serve the citizens of Grady County and to combat the drug problem in our community."
