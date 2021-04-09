Multi-agency investigation leads to the arrest of two Pembroke residents
Apr. 9—PEMBROKE — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins after a multi-agency investigation, according to Pembroke Chief of Police Ed Locklear.
Joseph Malachi Jacobs, 30, and 30-year-old Orinda Warriax were arrested about 8 a.m. Wednesday at their residence at 2384 N.C. 710 North in Pembroke by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Locklear said.
Jacobs and Warriax each were charged with eight counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, eight counts of misdemeanor larceny, five counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, injury to personal property, felony larceny and two counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, Locklear said.
Jacobs was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond. Warriax was given a $50,000 unsecured bond and has since been released, Locklear said.
The two were charged in connection to six vehicle break-ins that occurred Friday through Sunday, Locklear said. The break-ins took place on Howard Street and at Pembroke Pointe and The Commons at Pembroke apartment complexes.
Some of the items stolen were recovered during the investigation.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Police and Public Safety and the Sheriff's Office assisted the Pembroke Police Department in the investigation.
"Using video footage from a number of locations, together we were able to identify them and connect them to all the incidents," Locklear said in a statement.