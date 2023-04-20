Multi-agency operation leads to more than 400 arrests for drugs, guns

Over the past seven months, a multi-agency fight against fentanyl has led to more than 400 arrests around Brevard County.

It’s called “Operation Unified Front,” and it also led to the seizure of illegal drugs, guns and more than a half-million dollars in cash.

On Thursday, members of law enforcement said drug dealers don’t have any jurisdictional boundaries. In one recent two-year period, Brevard County has 172 overdose deaths.

“Fentanyl is killing people, and these dealers know that,” Brevard-Seminole State Attorney Phil Archer said. “And yet, they are putting it in every drug out there, almost every drug that these agents are taking off the streets.”

The “unified front” against fentanyl was presented in September. The operation resulted in 477 arrests, and the seizure of 53 firearms that were being used in the commission of felonies, and cash totaling more than $570,000.

About 17 pounds of fentanyl was also confiscated. According to the sheriff, that’s enough to overdose the entire population of Brevard County, and then some.

