Multi-agency operation targets controlled substances and human trafficking in southwest North Dakota

Aug. 29—DICKINSON — A national initiative by local and state law enforcement is seeking to be proactive in cracking down on controlled substances, human traffickers, human trafficking victim recovery and criminal interdiction. In Dickinson, a joint-operation involving the Dickinson Police Department, Stark County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Parole and Probation, Southwest Narcotics Task Force and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation targeted Stark County on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26.

According to the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, the operation resulted in 51 traffic stops being conducted, resulting in 12 individuals being arrested for various charges.

Two individuals fled law enforcement in separate instances during the operation.

Zzayn Richards, 29, of Dickinson, fled law enforcement following a traffic stop initiated by the Dickinson Police Department. According to police Richards attempted to evade officers at high rates of speed through the downtown area, eventually losing the trailing police. An alert citizen notified law enforcement that they had witnessed the vehicle that fled the police park in an adjacent alley way downtown and police were able to locate and arrest Richards.

It was later determined that the vehicle that Richards was operating, at the time of his attempt to evade police, was filed as a stolen vehicle. Police arrested the 29-year-old and booked him into the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center without further incident.

A second individual fled from a Stark County Sheriff's Office Deputy following a traffic stop that was initiated just west of the town of Richardton. According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled at high rates of speed in an attempt to evade law enforcement. With the assistance of the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Morton County Sheriff's Office, road spike strips were deployed and the vehicle was brought to a halt near New Salem.

Nathan Vert, 38, of Mandan, was arrested for numerous charges related to the pursuit and was found to have been in possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a handgun.

According to the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, a total of 10 K-9 Deployments were initiated; four individuals were found driving under suspended licenses; one person driving under the influence; two individuals who refused to submit to a chemical test after being suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and four warrants were served.