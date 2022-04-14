Multi-agency probe leads to arrests

Apr. 14—A monthslong investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted Wednesday in 11 Owensboro residents being indicted on drug-trafficking charges by a federal grand jury.

The investigation was conducted by the Owensboro Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Owensboro-Daviess County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

Search warrants were served at multiple locations Wednesday. Nine of the people indicted had been arrested by Wednesday evening.

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, says the defendants conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Owensboro and Daviess County. There were 13 people named in the indictment.

The indicted are Prince Northington, 37, Andrew N. Derington, 33, Trenton K. Brown, 27, Ryan J. Bean, 36, Christopher S. Vasquez, 39, Brittany M. Swihart, 34, Avery Green, 25, Cedric Swanagan, 35, Nicole D. Toliver, 27, and Birdie Lawless, 28, all of Owensboro, and Barri B. Brown, 35, of Hopkinsville and Courtland Reed, 30, of Louisville.

Each was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

"This is a drug trafficking organization that is a danger to the community," said Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge for the DEA's Indianapolis office. "We go out each and every day to make the community safe, and (the indictment is) a clear indication of that happening."

Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gannon said items discovered during the investigation included a shotgun and assault rifle.

Gannon said he could not discuss the particulars of the investigation, such as how the investigation began. Brian Jones, assistant special agent in charge for the FBI's Louisville office, said the HIDTA task force took the lead.

"This is really one of the first takedowns we've seen as the result of the forming of the task force" last year, Jones said.

Deputy OPD Chief JD Winkler said the goal is to focus on people trafficking large quantities of drugs.

"This is a safe town, and we don't have tolerance for a small (number) of individuals that come in and victimize our citizens," Winkler said.

About the case, Winker said, "we are talking thousands of hours that goes into these investigations, because we have to do them right."

A number of detectives from other agencies assisted, including investigators from the Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Drug addicts need help," Winkler said. "I can tell you these are not drug addicts, they are addicted to money and power. There's a difference there."

In addition to the federal charges, four Owensboro residents were charged with Kentucky drug charges. They were Randi J. Cantrell, 29, Cadie Goodwin, 28, Lance Mercer, 23, and Beth Butler, 41.

Goodwin and Mercer were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), while Butler and Cantrell were charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

