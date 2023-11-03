Multi-agency pursuit starts in Linda, ends in Sacramento

Nov. 2—Yuba County Sheriff's Department officials said a multi-agency pursuit on Thursday that started in Linda came to an end in Sacramento and resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of a burglary.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Yuba County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 2200 block of Swaisy Drive in Linda for a report of a burglary. At the scene, deputies made contact with the reported victim who claimed her ex-boyfriend had broken the glass on a backdoor to gain entry into her residence. That ex-boyfriend, later identified as 52-year-old Tawn Saephan of Sacramento, allegedly left prior to when deputies arrived.

During the course of the investigation, the victim reportedly pointed out Saephan as he was returning to the residence in a silver Toyota Camry. Officials said Saephan left the scene once he noticed a deputy's vehicle, which initiated a pursuit.

Officials said soon after the pursuit began, deputies deployed a spike strip at Erle Road and Lindhurst Avenue. That spike strip reportedly caused damage to Saephan's car, but was unable to stop it. Officials claimed he continued to travel southbound on Highway 70 at speeds as high as 90 mph.

"The Sutter County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit and put out a second spike strip at SR 99 and Howsley Road which nearly deflated the tires down to the rims," officials said. "The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit at SR 99 and Elverta Road in Natomas and the Sacramento Police Department joined the pursuit at SR 99 and Richards Boulevard."

Once the Sacramento Police Department joined the pursuit, officials said the Sutter County Sheriff's Department "discontinued their involvement."

Officials said the pursuit eventually ended on 34th Street near the Highway 50 on-ramp in Sacramento. Once it ended, Saephan reportedly fled on foot.

"After multiple commands to stop without success, a Sacramento Police Department canine was deployed to apprehend Saephan," officials said. "Saephan was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for injuries sustained from the canine deployment and will be booked into the Yuba County Jail upon medical clearance."

Officials said charges against Saephan will include stalking, burglary, felony vehicle pursuit, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police canine. The entire pursuit, officials said, lasted about 50 minutes and spanned more than 45 miles.